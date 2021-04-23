TrumpCoin Price Up 39.9% Over Last Week (TRUMP)

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last seven days, TrumpCoin has traded 39.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0269 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrumpCoin has a market cap of $177,391.93 and approximately $606.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00064030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045904 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.11 or 0.00315604 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000520 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00008965 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024857 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

