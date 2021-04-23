Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $318,800.00 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $318,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,699,657.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.65, for a total value of $302,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $367,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Darryl Rawlings sold 97,118 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $9,775,897.88.

On Friday, February 12th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.81, for a total value of $427,240.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $481,080.00.

Trupanion stock traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.66. 292,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,824. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.85 and a 12 month high of $126.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2,065.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the topic of several research reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.57.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

