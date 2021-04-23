Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,316 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,199,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $3.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.66. 64,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,509. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.99 and its 200-day moving average is $167.82.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Longbow Research raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.19.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

