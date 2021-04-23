Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,678 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for about 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 351,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 290,163 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,956,000 after buying an additional 33,838 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 24,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $302.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.00.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.67. 217,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,115,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $250.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.05. The firm has a market cap of $313.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,027,183.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock worth $65,644,738 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

