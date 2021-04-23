Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 902 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

Danaher stock traded up $6.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.49. The company had a trading volume of 76,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,650,590. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $256.10.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

