Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 29,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its position in Accenture by 53.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $272.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.18. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $172.14 and a 52 week high of $293.28. The company has a market capitalization of $185.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna increased their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total transaction of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,998 shares of company stock valued at $12,203,375 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.