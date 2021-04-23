Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,885 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $523.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,458 shares of company stock worth $56,101,624. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $8.71 on Friday, reaching $516.00. 52,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $472.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.65 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $332.57 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

