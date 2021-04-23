Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,260 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,083 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.3% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,339,289 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,458,136,000 after acquiring an additional 171,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,118,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,110,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,047 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,102,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,033,916,000 after purchasing an additional 413,872 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,216,598 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,003,395,000 after buying an additional 101,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,290,758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.30.

NYSE:MA traded up $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $389.23. 71,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,244,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $370.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.02. The firm has a market cap of $386.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $252.83 and a one year high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares in the company, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 669,876 shares of company stock valued at $222,808,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

