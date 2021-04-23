Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 1,795 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares in the company, valued at $289,882.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NKE traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.53. The company had a trading volume of 295,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,435,730. The company has a market cap of $206.23 billion, a PE ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.40 and a 200-day moving average of $135.78.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NKE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

