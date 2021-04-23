Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,026 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised shares of Oracle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.36.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The stock had a trading volume of 331,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,960,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $215.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.86 and a fifty-two week high of $80.21.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $3,353,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares in the company, valued at $147,114,835.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,808,000 shares of company stock worth $254,732,810. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

