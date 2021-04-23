Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 3,615 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 367,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.60. The company has a market cap of $197.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

