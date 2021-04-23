Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 7,718 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 489,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. The Williams Companies comprises about 1.5% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $11,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 20,467 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Williams Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares during the period. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.44. 195,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,715,594. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

