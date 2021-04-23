Trust Asset Management LLC Buys 7,949 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Security Asset Management raised its stake in Pfizer by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 28,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 16,056 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,378,000 after buying an additional 15,071 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 186,886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,771,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 104,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,040,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,341,000 after acquiring an additional 924,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.47.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,258,195. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

