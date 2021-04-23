Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 65,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,086 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,675,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $167.85 and a 12 month high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $175.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

