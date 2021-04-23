Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $200.96. The company had a trading volume of 107,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The stock has a market cap of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.16 and its 200-day moving average is $170.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

