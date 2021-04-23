Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total value of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 target price on Amgen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.87. 74,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,635,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $244.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.