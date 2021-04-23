Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 801,238 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $201,204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 263.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 115,975 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,147,000 after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the third quarter worth $569,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,252.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,239 shares of company stock worth $36,531,619. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

Shares of CRM traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.88. 223,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,067,304. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $151.30 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $217.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05. The company has a market capitalization of $216.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

