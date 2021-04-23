Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,739 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 553,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,454,000 after acquiring an additional 58,220 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.27.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $188.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,135,091. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The company has a market capitalization of $180.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 166.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

