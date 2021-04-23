Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt raised its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 5,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,939 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 796 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total transaction of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $504.82. 315,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,940,707. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $393.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $527.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Netflix from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $590.90.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.