Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,615 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,129 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.75. 305,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,435,291. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.66 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $154.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day moving average is $141.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.