Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 21.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,615 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 11,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 475.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,074.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,377 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 210,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $124,710.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,811.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 97,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,336. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $86.16 and a one year high of $128.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.46. The company has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

