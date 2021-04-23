Trust Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,048 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wolfe Research raised Cisco Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.71.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.81. 350,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,576,074. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock valued at $1,832,205 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

