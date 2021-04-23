Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Market Cap Hits $145.85 Million

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $145.85 million and $22.28 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Trust Wallet Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,926,200 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

Buying and Selling Trust Wallet Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

