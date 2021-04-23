TrustVerse (TRV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,542.00

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded down 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $3,542.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TrustVerse alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00067338 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00019119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00092321 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00662219 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00051369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,015.93 or 0.07927998 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 508,784,134 coins. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io . TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TrustVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrustVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.