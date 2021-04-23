Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of TRUX opened at $53.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.64. The company has a market capitalization of $152.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 0.68. Truxton has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Get Truxton alerts:

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter.

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, construction and land development loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Truxton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truxton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.