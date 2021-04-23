TTC Market Cap Reaches $9.12 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. TTC has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and approximately $67.00 worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, IDEX and Bittrex. In the last week, TTC has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00067435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00018796 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.84 or 0.00092542 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $340.45 or 0.00672622 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00051699 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,088.36 or 0.08077410 BTC.

About TTC

TTC is a coin. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 902,488,265 coins and its circulating supply is 445,463,109 coins. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco . The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The TTC blockchain platform (TTC Platform) is a complete blockchain solution that aims to offer improved performance, scalability, and security. Multi-tier Byzantine Fault Tolerant-Delegated Proof of Stake (BFTDPoS), an optimized consensus mechanism, ensures high transaction speed. A master/slave network combination provides high security and scalability. The TTC Coin facilitates asset transactions, the deployment of smart contracts, and the purchase of resources in addition to other functions. TTC Connect, a universal wallet, bridges the gap between users and TTC. Users can exchange TTC Coins with other tokens on the TTC Decentralized Exchange (TTC DEX), as well as conduct payments with TTC Pay, an independent payment solution based on the TTC Platform. “

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bibox, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

