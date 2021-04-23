TUI (LON:TUI) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $396.08

Shares of TUI AG (LON:TUI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 396.08 ($5.17) and traded as low as GBX 383 ($5.00). TUI shares last traded at GBX 390.20 ($5.10), with a volume of 4,191,598 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price objective on shares of TUI and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. TUI has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of GBX 211.25 ($2.76).

The stock has a market cap of £4.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,516.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 396.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 386.65.

In other news, insider Friedrich Joussen sold 395,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 494 ($6.45), for a total value of £1,951,408.68 ($2,549,527.93).

About TUI (LON:TUI)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

