Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TKC shares. TheStreet cut Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HSBC raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKC. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 293,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,383,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,967,000 after buying an additional 1,020,567 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Discerene Group LP bought a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,466,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TKC opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.61. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $999.77 million during the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 13.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.