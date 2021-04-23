TurtleCoin (TRTL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.44 Million

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded up 33% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One TurtleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $43.93 million and approximately $9.44 million worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 42% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TurtleCoin Profile

TRTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 99,635,929,044 coins. The official website for TurtleCoin is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

