TurtleNetwork Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,157.00 (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000067 BTC on exchanges. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $2.98 million and $10,157.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006010 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork (TN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

Buying and Selling TurtleNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

