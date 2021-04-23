Twele Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Twele Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $74.49 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.82.

