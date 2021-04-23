Twele Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,484 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Twele Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 266.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 751,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,339,000 after purchasing an additional 546,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 934.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 604,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,475,000 after purchasing an additional 545,836 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $221.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.18 and a 12-month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

