Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $22.25 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 134,541 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up about 3.6% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $22,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,381,000. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 218.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 14,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 6,099 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.33. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $54.70 and a 1 year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

