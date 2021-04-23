Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $6.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Twele Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF accounts for 1.0% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICF. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,155,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Shares of ICF stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.42.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

