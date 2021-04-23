Twele Capital Management Inc. Has $8.38 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VO. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $346,161,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,535,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,501,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,511,000 after purchasing an additional 263,365 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 847,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 226,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,016,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $229.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $231.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $223.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.15.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.