Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,154 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Twele Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,154 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 9.4% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $58,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $413.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $400.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.16. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.48.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

