Twele Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,367 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Twele Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,367 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $269.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.55. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $148.98 and a twelve month high of $272.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

