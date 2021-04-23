Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 779.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,672,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total transaction of $327,521.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.20.

NYSE:TYL opened at $451.35 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $479.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $425.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $425.92. The firm has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

