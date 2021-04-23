Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 187,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Tyson Foods worth $13,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 9,100,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,442,000 after buying an additional 169,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,283,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,050,000 after purchasing an additional 351,785 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tyson Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,123,000 after buying an additional 121,840 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after buying an additional 993,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $188,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stephens increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

TSN stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.81. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.28 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

