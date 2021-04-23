U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.49

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.49 and traded as high as $7.94. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 375,391 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.005 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROW. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 625,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 294,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

