U.S. Silica (SLCA) to Release Earnings on Friday

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 30th. Analysts expect U.S. Silica to post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The mining company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.08. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 42.97%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect U.S. Silica to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLCA opened at $10.94 on Friday. U.S. Silica has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $812.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 3.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $8.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SLCA shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on U.S. Silica from $4.35 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI raised U.S. Silica from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on U.S. Silica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Silica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

