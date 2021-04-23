Ubex (UBEX) Trading 20.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Ubex has a total market capitalization of $3.25 million and $2.99 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ubex has traded down 20.6% against the dollar. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012457 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $201.21 or 0.00408362 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002093 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003202 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ubex Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

