UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,589 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $608,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $935,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 408,518 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -464.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.41 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 19,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total value of $717,127.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,064.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Frank Conforti sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $684,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $335,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,802 shares of company stock worth $1,644,400. 30.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

