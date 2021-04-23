UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 140,303 APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 140,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,546,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of APi Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,776,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,443,000 after purchasing an additional 992,497 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,245,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,353,000 after purchasing an additional 501,553 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 239.7% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 2,533,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,565 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the 4th quarter worth $44,159,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,972,000 after purchasing an additional 509,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised APi Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

NYSE APG opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that APi Group Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

