UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 8,730 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,730 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.12% of Kontoor Brands worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 301,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,237,000 after acquiring an additional 41,042 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,379,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,299,000 after buying an additional 299,525 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KTB. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

In other Kontoor Brands news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total value of $1,145,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $65.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.71.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $660.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.34 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.