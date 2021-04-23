UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,328 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.08% of FirstCash worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash during the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ FCFS opened at $67.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.47. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $77.90.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 27.76%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

