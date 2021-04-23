UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,598 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,650 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in International Bancshares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 46,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 286,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,712,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

IBOC opened at $45.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.31. International Bancshares Co. has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $131.12 million during the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 28.55%.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

