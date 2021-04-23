UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of Kornit Digital worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Kornit Digital by 2.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 9.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of KRNT stock opened at $103.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.84. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -647.38 and a beta of 1.70. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.95 and a 12 month high of $125.00.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $72.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $76.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kornit Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry worldwide. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

