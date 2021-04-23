UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.41 Million Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of WesBanco worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in WesBanco by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 531,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,920,000 after acquiring an additional 222,318 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $820,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in WesBanco by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WesBanco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,162,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,676,000 after acquiring an additional 134,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,164 shares of company stock worth $931,612. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WesBanco stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 15.84%. WesBanco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. WesBanco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

