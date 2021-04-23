UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $2,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 872,463 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,944,000 after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 828,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,639,000 after acquiring an additional 92,007 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 600,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,623,000 after acquiring an additional 150,014 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 598,445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,515,000 after acquiring an additional 97,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares in the company, valued at $477,311. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William George III sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $1,425,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,135,247.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,137 shares of company stock worth $4,731,911. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

NYSE:FIX opened at $79.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.36 and its 200-day moving average is $59.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $81.52.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $698.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.10 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

